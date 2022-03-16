In our latest edition of Rising Star, we meet Plug And Pattern founder Luke James Pascoe, who reflects on his career so far...

Why did you decide to pursue a career in music?

“I come from quite a musical family and was always encouraged to play an instrument when I was younger. After studying law at university and training as a barrister, I wanted to find a way to incorporate music into my career. I randomly bumped into [SBTV founder] ...