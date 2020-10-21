Rising Star: Meet Red Light Management's Caroline Trout

This week's Rising Star is Caroline Trout, artist manager at Red Light Management. Here, she tells her industry story so far, from working in production at festivals, to shaping campaigns for some of the hottest acts around...

How did you get your start in the music business?

“I was always organising events at school and college, which then led me to working across production roles at festivals like Glastonbury, Love Saves The Day and Secret Garden Party. After meeting and looking after a variety of artists, managers and sorting logistics with tour managers, that got me thinking that it all looked kind of interesting, and then a few years later I started as an intern at Red Light. I got hired and have been here for the last five years.”

What excites you most about your job?

“There are a few things. I’ve been incredibly lucky to work with artists who I admire and respect, new and established. Having started to take on a few artists to my own roster, it’s exciting to have new pressures and learn new parts of the industry that day-to-day managers don’t normally need to deal with. It’s also great working really closely with artists, helping on ideas, strategy and then seeing the finished product is always fun, and sometimes a positive relief once it’s finally out! It’s always a bit nerve-wrecking, that first single when the artist has been away a while, and we see how the fans will react to the last year or so of planning! The people you work with are also important, they must excite you, interest you. Especially those who you see day-in and day-out, seeing their new ideas, thought processes and working out how to execute them.”

How have you coped with everything 2020 has thrown at us?

“By adapting to everything and rethinking things, very quickly.”

What’s your wish for the industry in the future?

“I mean, there are a few in this current climate. I’d like to see more women in senior roles and more traditional male-oriented roles like producers, mixers and tour managers, as well as an improvement in diversity across the industry as a whole. As the Black Lives Matter movement is highlighting, diversity is hugely disproportionate inside the music industry, small steps are being taken and I hope the business becomes a fairer and more even playing field for all in the future. And, of course, that our live industry will make an even stronger return, especially when – hopefully – Donald Trump is out and his stupidly priced US visas go, so our artists can have the international career they deserve. Oh wouldn’t it be a lovely world?!”

CAROLINE'S RECOMMENDED TRACK: