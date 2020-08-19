Rising Star: Meet The Go 2 Agency founder Shauni Caballero

Former Universal Music and PRS For Music exec Shauni Caballero founded The Go 2 Agency to help artists make money from their songs. Here, she tells Music Week her story so far and reveals ambitions to help the music business in Jamaica and Nigeria.

How did you get into music?

“I started hosting in clubs for artists early on in their careers. I would find out who was coming to London for their first show and book them for official afterparties, I hosted for Ty Dolla $ign, August Alsina, Azealia Banks, Action Bronson, Shakka, Little Simz and more. I fell into publishing after having my son, I tried to go back to hosting but it wasn’t mum-friendly, so I took a job with PRS For Music as it was the only job in the industry that allowed me to work 9-5 between his nursery hours.”

Why did you start your own agency?

“Even after working for PRS and in the royalties department at Universal Music, I was still struggling to get a job in publishing. For the past few years, I’ve been known as the ‘royalties girl’ who was always advising creators on how to ensure they made money from their music. I was constantly coming across major artists that didn’t even have a PRS or PPL account, so I’d get them set up and help to administer their works. I got tired of job hunting and just decided to start my own publishing admin and royalties consultancy company and I haven’t looked back since.”

I’ll do my best to educate on royalties and publishing Shauni Caballero

What’s your big concern right now?

“Daniel Ek’s comments on Spotify’s streaming rates were disappointing to say the least, songwriters, publishers and rights-holders seem to get the short end of the stick when it comes to royalties. I’m a part of the #Fixstreaming taskforce with the Music Managers Forum where we debate this issue, and it feels like we’re going down a giant rabbit hole. It’s going to take the entire music community to come together to enforce the change we need.”

How have you coped with 2020?

“Fortunately, I haven’t been too affected by Covid-19. However, due to there being no live industry, I’m bracing myself as I know public performance income is about to take a nosedive. I’m having conversations with a lot of my clients about what to expect and how we can support them in the bleak times we may have ahead.”

How do you want to impact the industry?

“I’ll do my best to educate on royalties and publishing, eradicate bad business practices and enforce change. I’m Jamaican, so I have plans to go to Jamaica as well as Nigeria and help educate the music communities and work with the CMOs to see how we can build infrastructure to ensure creators get what they are entitled to. Sister Nancy inspired me to see how I can prevent these situations. I’m already having conversations with execs in Jamaica about tackling the major copyright issues that they have.”

