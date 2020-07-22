Rising Star: Meet Two Tabs Social founder Rami Kadri

This week's Rising Star is Two Tabs Social founder and digital marketing manager Rami Kadri. Here, we chart her industry journey so far, from a BPI internship to starting her own digital agency and working with Little Mix, Live Nation and more...

How did you get into music?

“Oddly enough, I studied criminology and social policy at university as I initially wanted to work in the United Nations. After graduating, I bagged an internship at the BPI, which made so much sense: policy and music. I got my first full-time role at Sony Music where Anya Du Sauzay took my under her wing and encouraged me to set up my own social media agency, Two Tabs Social. We’ve had the likes of Little Mix, Ms Banks, Labrinth, Live Nation and more on our roster. It still feels surreal.”

What do you want to offer the biz?

“Uplifting people across the board is my biggest goal. With every artist I’ve worked with, education is always at the forefront. I uplift and build relationships, sometimes hand-holding to explain why things work and why others don’t. Because I build relationships I’m able to think of campaign concepts linked to their interests, values and culture. It trickles down to me understanding how to build and uplift fan communities by making them feel like they are leading the campaigns.”

Diversity produces magic Rami Kadri

What’s been your biggest challenge so far?

“The Little Mix BRIT Awards campaign. Little Mix were nominated for a BRIT Award for Woman Like Me ft Nicki Minaj – a fan social vote category which we had lost in the previous years due to strong competition. The pressure was immense but I worked with the amazing team at RCA to create the social media plans which eventually went on to help us win.”

How can artists stand out on social media?

“Being yourself is the most important thing. Of course you want to market your music, but who are you and why should your fans feel compelled to follow you? One thing I always do with my artists is to identify their pillars. This could be culture, fashion, activism or friendship. We’ll always go back and revisit these markers to ensure we are engaging with new and existing fans.”

What needs to change in the industry?

“I would definitely push for more inclusivity and visibility. There are so many people doing great things but you are not seen until you’re seen. It’s tricky when you come into an industry with no connections. Coming up, people like Anya, Jason Edwards and Charlie Ogbechie encouraged me to use my voice and bring my insight to the table. Diversity on creative projects produces magic!”

