Rising Star: Meet Vevo's music & talent manager Jodeci Chin Rampasard

This week's Rising Star is Vevo Jodeci Chin Rampasard. Here, she tells her industry story and weighs up the future of the music press...

Where did your music journey start?

“I’ve always had a love for music. I grew up in a house where music was always booming, whether it was Choice FM on the radio, The Lick on MTV Base or music at a family gathering. I loved experiencing the different sounds and diving into my dad’s CD stacks. After university, my passion for discovering music grew. This led me to Reprezent Radio in 2016, where I was encouraged to start presenting and started my show that year. A big thank you to Gavin Douglas and Sefa Nkyi for the initial push! I aimed to discover producers, artists and talent and some of my first guests included NSG, Jevon, Tiana Major9 and Banx & Ranx. That led to me being featured in Time Out and then being scouted to work in artist management. Fast-forward a little bit, and I’ve just joined Vevo.”

What’s the best bit about your job?

“I get to work with pretty much everyone, from majors to indies, management to talent. I have direct access to build and nurture those relationships and I’m a big people person, so this job is a dream. I manage our UK Dscvr surface feature where, every Friday, we highlight a new video from an emerging artist and make

a bespoke asset that runs across our network. Working on these campaigns has been truly rewarding. I’m always rooting for incredible upcoming acts, so being able to offer them a global opportunity is an amazing feeling.”

I’m passionate about representation

Jodeci Chin Rampasard

How good is new music right now?

“It’s so good! We’ve always had great music coming from our scene. But the new music coming from the likes of Blanco, Pa Salieu, Scribz Riley, Bow Anderson and Raheaven is wicked. Plus, it’s great to see artists like Nines get a No.1 album. Crabs In A Bucket is a solid project, it’s so well-deserved.”

What’s the biggest issue in the music industry today?

“Like every industry, there are always areas for improvement. As a business, I believe we need to continue having important discussions around inclusion, equality and mental health. Most importantly, we need to implement actions that create impactful changes within those infrastructures.”

How do you want to impact the biz?

“My goal is to continue connecting the dots. Having emerged from an underground scene, I understand the importance of creating accessibility and opportunities for the unseen, whether it’s discovering new talent or forming new initiatives. I’m super-passionate about representation and building up the communities I came from.”

JODECI RECOMMENDED TRACK: