Rising Star: Natalie Kelly

by
Thursday, Jun 15th 2023 at 12:53PM

Rising Star is our monthly column in which we meet the industry’s brightest new talents. Here, client solutions manager of entertainment at Meta, Natalie Kelly, talks us through her music business journey so far…

How did you get your first break in the music industry?

“In my third year of university, I spotted an opening for a Google marketing summer internship on LinkedIn. After applying and getting an interview, I spent lots of time researching and taking a ...

