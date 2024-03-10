Rising Star is our monthly column in which we meet the industry’s brightest new talents. Here, Nicole Otero, Junior international marketing manager, Secretly Group, talks us through her industry journey so far...

You joined Secretly Group in 2020 from Decca, where you worked in the press department. How did you get your first break in the music industry?

“Music has always been in my life since I was little, from playing piano to seeing my dad record in ...