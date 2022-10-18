Your site will load in 16 seconds
Rising Star: Oli Welch

by
Tuesday, Oct 18th 2022 at 3:55PM

Meet the industry’s brightest new talents… This month, Oli Welch, A&R, D4 D4NCE, talks us through his journey so far...

How did you forge a path into the world of dance music?

“My career in music started during my first year at university. I had been running parties in Bristol and wanted to fill my summer with as much music work experience as I could. I approached Simon [Dunmore, founder] at a Defected event in Shoreditch and within a few ...

