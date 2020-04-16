Rising Star: Polydor's Ed Juniper

The industry's brightest new talents tell their stories. This time it's the turn of Polydor digital marketing manager Ed Juniper.

What does music mean to you?

“When I was growing up there was always music around, and then about aged six I saw School Of Rock. As funny as it sounds, that film flipped a switch. I’ve pretty much been pursuing music in one way or another since then, learning instruments, playing in bands, producing and now in my job at Polydor. Music is the most widely enjoyed artform, whether that’s in a really nerdy, intricate, considered way or mindlessly belting out a sing-along at a festival. I couldn’t really imagine devoting myself to anything else!”

Has the business surprised you?

“I studied music at Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts and always took a keen interest in the industry, so I knew a fair bit about what I was getting into. The pace at Polydor was definitely a gear above anything I’d experienced before though – everyone works incredibly hard and there are so many campaigns on the go at once, you’ve got to be adaptable and keep up. The most unexpected thing was how quickly I got the opportunity to work on some really big acts that I was already a fan of. I started on work experience, and in two weeks I’d gone from listening to the likes of Mura Masa and The 1975 in my house, to being in the room where the campaigns were being planned! I count myself lucky and that spurred me on to get stuck in.”

Name the best thing about your job...

“Seeing a campaign you’ve worked on culminate in an amazing live show is always brilliant. It brings it into the real world and you see how much your artists mean to their fans. All the pressure and madness feels totally worth it when you see a crowd, big or small, really connecting.”

Any working from home tips?

“I’m definitely still trying to find my most productive working-from-home self! The thing I miss most about being in the office is being able to bounce ideas off my colleagues. So I’m trying to jump on calls with people where possible to have quick brainstorms, which doesn’t happen as easily on big conference calls. It’s good to hear what the others on my team are up to. It’s trying to make sure that camaraderie and creativity don’t get lost.”

What are you most looking forward to when things get back to normal?

“I’m now realising I took gigs for granted! I can’t wait to be able to see live music again, that is such a big part of my working week. I’m looking forward to working properly alongside the team, too. There’s a great atmosphere at the label, it’s something about filling an office with people who are all so passionate about music. It creates a really positive place to work.”

ED’S RECOMMENDED TRACK: