Rising Star is our monthly column in which we meet the industry’s brightest new talents. Here, Poppy Waring, manager, member and partner success, Merlin, talks us through her industry journey so far...

How did you get your first break in the music industry?

“At university, I dabbled in music journalism and ran our radio station, which involved securing funding for gear and mixing, scheduling and booking gigs. I started looking for ways into the industry after that and interned at ...