Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Rising Star: Poppy Waring

by MusicWeek Staff
Tuesday, Nov 21st 2023 at 12:27PM

Rising Star is our monthly column in which we meet the industry’s brightest new talents. Here, Poppy Waring, manager, member and partner success, Merlin, talks us through her industry journey so far...

How did you get your first break in the music industry? 

“At university, I dabbled in music journalism and ran our radio station, which involved securing funding for gear and mixing, scheduling and booking gigs. I started looking for ways into the industry after that and interned at ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2023