Rising Star: Prescription PR's Will Vincent

Our latest Rising Star is Will Vincent, senior press officer at Prescription PR...

When did you know you wanted to work in music press?

“When I was half-way through my degree in Southampton, where I was studying music promotion. I have set up labels, put on gigs and festivals and written for blogs, and the one constant has been the excitement to introduce people to new music. Working in music press felt like a natural way to do that.”

What’s the best thing about your job?

“The variation. Both in terms of the artists we work with and the nature of the job. From free jazz to post-punk, all the way through to soul, indie-rock and experimental electronic music, our roster has some real depth. Not only does that mean I work across an extremely wide array of genres I love, but also that I’m constantly finding new publications to talk to.”

How is PR changing during Covid-19?

“With the sudden halt of the live industry and varying lockdown measures, so many people are looking to artists and labels for new ways to engage. Coronavirus is massively impacting print music press with a number of magazines launching fundraisers (which we’ve rallied around) or going on temporary hiatus, so PRs have had to become more creative and adaptable than ever. A lot of content is now turning towards digital, and part of our role has begun shifting towards helping bands and their communities to stay connected through livestreaming opportunities and other content. Similarly, a big part of what we are doing now is helping publications stay up to date with all this content and making sure they have material people can engage with.”

Many people are looking to artists and labels for new ways to engage

What’s your favourite story so far?

“Every time I go to a conference, I always end up only just catching my flight back as a result of staying out late with the new bands I’ve met. A particular standout was the night I met Fontaines DC. We all went out in Dublin and after all of the bars had shut [bassist] Deego and I bought a bottle of wine and sat by the Liffey until the early hours. My flight was first thing the next morning and I got there, bleary-eyed, just as the last two people were getting on the plane. That was a rough little flight!”

What’s your biggest ambition?

“We are a close-knit team and we have an enormous drive to find and tell people about new music. We’ve had a really strong last few years of building bands up – including Fontaines DC and Idles – and work with labels such as Speedy Wundrground, Ninja Tune and so many more. The most important thing to me is that we continue to work with artists we believe in, in unique and exciting ways.”

WILL'S RECOMMENDED TRACK: