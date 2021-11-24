Rising Star: Producer CeeBeaats

The industry's brightest new talents tell their stories. This month it's the turn of producer CeeBeaats...

What first led you to making beats?

“My mum inspired me to make beats and sparked my interest in production from the age of 9. She’s a singer, songwriter and producer. I was always intrigued by her basslines and infectious melodies, which I incorporate into my own music today. I also grew up around a lot of music that has inspired me from the era of the ’70s all the way to the 2000s with artists and producers such as Timbaland, Scott Storch, DJ Premier, J Dilla, Brandy, Mase, The Whispers, 112 and lots more.”

How would you describe your journey to this point? How straightforward has it been?

“I’ve actually found my journey to be such an amazing experience. My supporters have been nothing but loving and supportive of everything I do. Even when I’ve been in studio sessions with different artists and producers, they’ve been nothing but nice and treated me with respect, so I’ve enjoyed my journey so far. No journey’s ever smooth sailing but I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

It’s already being said that you’re paving the way for female producers in the UK, how does it feel to hear things like that? And how important is the job you have to do?

“Oh wow, I’m extremely honoured and grateful to know that it’s being said that I’m paving the way for female producers. From the very beginning of my career, it has been immensely important to me to inspire and motivate other women to make beats and be fearless. I also want women as well as men to know that they can do it too. It’s never too late!”

Can you describe what you bring to the table as a producer? What’s your process?

“I’m very versatile as a producer. I produce different genres such as pop, Afrobeats, UK rap, drill, trap, R&B, hip-hop, Brazilian funk, lo-fi and more. My process as a producer is to make sure that the beat is infectious, unique and memorable. For example, when I co-produced Woi by Digga D, I wanted the melody to be catchy. I had the same intention when I produced the first beat in AJ Tracey’s Fire in the Booth, Part 3, and these are the combinations I use in all of my beats to make them distinctive and enjoyable.”

Now you’re establishing yourself more and more in the business, what have you learned about the industry and what do you want to happen in the future?

“I’ve learned that it’s okay to be unique and different and It’s good to experiment with your sounds and not be afraid to stand out. I’m so grateful that I’ve been accepted as a producer in this light. In the future, I want to work with more of my dream artists, have a plethora of the records I make go on to achieve platinum-selling status and to keep on being innovative and pushing boundaries.”

