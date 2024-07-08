Rising Star is our monthly column in which we meet the industry’s brightest new talents. Here, Shannon Carragher, indie, rock and alternative editor, Spotify, talks us through her industry journey so far...

You used to work at independent distributors Caroline and Ditto. What made you feel Spotify was the right place to continue to spotlight indie acts?

“Spotify has always been a dream company for me, as growing up I relied heavily on [the platform’s] Discover Weekly and ...