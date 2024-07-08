Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Rising Star: Shannon Carragher

by MusicWeek Staff
Monday, Jul 8th 2024 at 2:54PM

Rising Star is our monthly column in which we meet the industry’s brightest new talents. Here, Shannon Carragher, indie, rock and alternative editor, Spotify, talks us through her industry journey so far...

You used to work at independent distributors Caroline and Ditto. What made you feel Spotify was the right place to continue to spotlight indie acts? 

“Spotify has always been a dream company for me, as growing up I relied heavily on [the platform’s] Discover Weekly and ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024