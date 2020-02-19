Rising Star: Somethin' Else's Zosia Morris

The biz's brightest new talents tell their stories. This week it's the turn of Zosia Morris, executive producer at Somethin' Else for the BRIT Awards.

Just what makes the BRIT Awards so special?

“The BRITs are responsible for so many iconic pop culture moments. Everyone knows exactly what you’re talking about when you say ‘Geri Halliwell’s dress’, and it’s the stage that gave the world the opportunity to fall in love with Adele. It’s seen the rise of Stormzy; from being in the background of Kanye’s 2015 performance, to winning big and closing the show in 2018. It’s always the hottest ticket in town, yet the show never feels elitist, pretentious or arrogant. It’s as much for the artists as it is for the fans and audience at home. The BRITs are the best at throwing a massive party to celebrate the achievements of the world’s biggest artists.”

How did you end up working on the awards?

“Somethin’ Else is the BRITs’ digital global agency. We’re responsible for the digital and social strategy and output of the official BRITs channels. I started on a four week internship in November 2013 and told everyone how much I love the BRITs, and that I’d really like to help out. I was a super good intern, so they were happy to have me back for various roles, and as a runner for the BRITs 2014 red carpet crew. I officially joined our social department in 2015 as an assistant producer, and I’ve worked on the BRITs ever since.”

What’s the best thing about your job?

“I have an amazing team who love pop culture, internet culture, and the talent we’re working with and posting about. We get to share our excitement for all the amazing stuff going on! One of my favourite things is being at the forefront of the fans’ conversations – we know exactly what they want because they’ll tweet us dozens of times a day to tell us. They are so dedicated and we don’t take that for granted. The best bit is when it all comes together and we’re given the opportunity to create something exclusive with talent that we know fans will go wild for and remember as a moment we gave them.”

Tell us your best behind the scenes secret?

“One time Drake DMed us on Instagram and the whole team lost their shit. We almost left him unread because we couldn’t think of a good reply – luckily we managed to pull ourselves together and regain our professionalism.”

What’s your dream job?

“I’m lucky to be able to say that working on the BRITs was my dream job when I was younger. I even have tweets from 2010 to prove it.”

ZOSIA’S RECOMMENDED TRACK: