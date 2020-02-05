Rising Star: Syco's Charlie Martin

The biz's brightest new talents tell their stories. This week it's the turn of Charlie Martin, Syco Music digital marketing manager.

What’s your biggest aim for 2020?

“Syco Music is home to a whole host of globally established stars like Camila Cabello, James Arthur and Louis Tomlinson, but this year I’m also looking forward to working with some of the label’s developing artists. For example, The X Factor: The Band winners, Real Like You, already have so many ideas of what their digital campaign will look like and I’m excited to be playing my part in helping bring their vision to life.”

How hard was it to break into music?

“Although it’s often extremely difficult to break into the music industry, I have found that every step I’ve taken since higher education has led me here. From 2013-2016, I studied music business at BIMM Manchester. At the same time, I had multiple work experience positions, which ultimately helped me to gain a full-time role at UniLad whilst continuing with my studies. As UniLad grew, I gained more contacts in the music industry and led the music and entertainment teams there. Since coming to Syco, I have maintained and built upon these contacts.”

What’s your best moment so far?

“I’ve been able to travel the world and attend some incredible industry events whilst working at both Syco Music and UniLad. In doing so, I’ve gained a network of key contacts in the industry who have been a huge part of my career to date. In particular, being able to attend the BET Awards in Los Angeles two years running was definitely surreal and exciting.”

Tell us the best thing about working for Syco?

“It’s definitely the team that work here! As Syco Music and Syco TV work hand in hand, you get to work with people with all different types of industry experience, so there’s multiple people to learn from and bounce ideas off.”

What skills do you use most working in music?

“The skill I use the most is thinking outside the box with creative ideas, especially as social media platforms are part of a hugely cluttered market. The best way to do that is to get a full understanding of the creative concept behind the artist’s campaign, to develop ideas the artist appreciates, but also something the fans will want to get involved in, too. Fan activations are a hugely important element to any campaign.”

