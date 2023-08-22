Rising Star is our monthly column in which we meet the industry’s brightest new talents. Here, Tia Lewis, streaming & digital manager, EGA, talks us through her music business journey so far…
How did you get your first break in the music business?
“I grew up in a musical household but didn’t realise music could become a career, so I thought a business degree was a safer option. I found a love for digital marketing and wanted to apply ...
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now