Rising Star: Warner Records' Luna Cohen-Solal

The biz's brightest new talents tell their stories. This week it's the turn of Warner Records digital marketing manager, Luna Cohen-Solal.

How did you get your job at Warner?

“Someone from HR got in touch with me via LinkedIn! I came in for several interviews and presented a campaign plan for L Devine, who had only released one single back then. I loved the project and worked hard on my presentation, which landed well. I still work with L Devine, and I’m so proud of how far she’s come.”

Why should people work in music?

“Helping an artist’s career grow is an incredibly gratifying job, whether it’s getting a developing act off the ground or taking a superstar artist to the next level. Everyone is here because they care.”

What’s it like to work on Dua Lipa?

“A whirlwind! It’s an adrenaline-fuelled process that demands everyone to think on their feet, be reactive and deliver their best. Expectations are high, and listening to Future Nostalgia on repeat in the lead up to the album being released boosted my energy levels and confidence in the campaign. It’s the joyful breath of fresh air we need in these dark times! I’ve been a fan of Dua’s since Be The One and I’m so proud to be contributing to the project.”

What’s your biggest ambition?

“My ambition is to be known for the dedication and value I bring to projects, and to be remembered for the energy I bring to offices, gigs and parties! I believe that treating people with respect brings out the best in them, so it’s important to me that professional excellence and emotional intelligence coincide. I am also a DJ and as a music curator my ambition is to be trusted for my choices, and become a tastemaker in the playing field I’m in.”

Tell us your biggest ambition...

“I am ambitious for the music industry as a whole and strongly believe that it needs to be a more equal and compassionate environment. A business cannot be truly successful without diversity, gender equality and an open dialogue about mental health. As a public speaker and in my day-to-day at Warner, I do my bit to try and make everyone feel included and to lift the stigma on mental health.”

And the best rock star story you’ve ever heard?

“I heard that while Keith Moon was on tour in Vienna, he was so high he bought scuba diving equipment and attempted to turn his hotel bathroom into a giant water tank, flooding three floors of this palace! Apparently, despite The Who being a hugely lucrative recording and touring act, Keith Moon always owed his label money, because of things like this!”

LUNA’S RECOMMENDED TRACK: