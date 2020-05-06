Rita Ora is in treacherous territory when she answers Music Week’s call. The video for her new single How To Be Lonely has just dropped and we find her in what’s often known as a no-go zone in pop: the comments section. But the wave of YouTube feedback for the video – in which the singer hangs with a real-life bear and gets covered in gold, egg yolk and ants – is overwhelmingly positive.

“They’re saying, ‘Thank you Rita’ ...