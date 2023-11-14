Your site will load in 16 seconds
Rocket ship: Armada 'just getting started' as label builds on UK chart breakthrough

Andre Paine

Andre Paine
Tuesday, Nov 14th 2023 at 2:39PM

Armada’s global senior A&R director Jason Ellis has spoken to Music Week about the huge opportunities for both frontline artists and catalogue at the dance music label.

Ellis has become a key part of Armada as the UK office celebrates a chart breakthrough with DOD. The highly experienced exec joined the independent label in the summer following two decades in charge at Universal Music UK dance label Positiva. 

“I had a really inspiring conversation with [CEO] Maykel Piron, and from ...

