Roundhouse party: AIM leaders share vision and celebrate success for indie sector

by Andre Paine
Tuesday, Sep 17th 2024 at 5:33PM

AIM interim CEO Gee Davy and chair Ruth Barlow have given their first joint interview ahead of the Independent Music Awards next month.

The ceremony returns to London’s Roundhouse on October 17 with a wide-ranging list of nominees.

Davy, who was promoted in April, was previously chief operating officer and head of legal & business affairs. She has been at AIM (Association Of Independent Music) since 2017. Barlow, director of live licensing at Beggars Group, took on the role of ...

