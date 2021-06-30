Your site will load in 16 seconds
Sale of the century: 100 years of HMV

Andre Paine

Wednesday, Jun 30th 2021 at 5:38PM

In an era when the gramophone was the technology of choice for music fans, Sir Edward Elgar was a pioneer of early recording methods. So, on July 20, 1921, the superstar composer was called upon to open a new store at 363 Oxford Street.

A century on from that auspicious launch in London, HMV has hosted hundreds, perhaps thousands, of in-store events across the country, including the Spice Girls, Madonna and Blur playing on the roof of 363 Oxford Street. ...

