Sam Fender and his team on the making of his second album Seventeen Going Under and what's next

by MusicWeek Staff
Monday, Sep 20th 2021 at 12:14PM

After a stop-start two years put the brakes on his meteoric rise, Sam Fender is raring to go again. With his second album Seventeen Going Under right around the corner, Music Week joins the local hero with the world at his fingertips, manager Owain Davies, Polydor’s Tom March and Helen Fleming, and CAA’s Paul Wilson as they get the show back on the road...

WORDS: James Hanley     PHOTOS: Charlotte Patmore/Visionhaus, Getty

Sam Fender has never been happier to ...

