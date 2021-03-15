With 10 years of service at BBC Radio 6 Music, Samantha Moy was appointed head of the station she loves last summer, bang in the middle of the pandemic. But, as Music Week discovers in her first big interview since taking on the role, nothing will stop Moy from making her mark. Here, she discusses evolution, diversity, growth and the vital role 6 Music plays in the music business and beyond...

Samantha Moy – the new head of BBC Radio ...