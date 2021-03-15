Your site will load in 16 seconds
Samantha Moy: The Music Week Interview

Ben Homewood

Monday, Mar 15th 2021 at 5:37PM

With 10 years of service at BBC Radio 6 Music, Samantha Moy was appointed head of the station she loves last summer, bang in the middle of the pandemic. But, as Music Week discovers in her first big interview since taking on the role, nothing will stop Moy from making her mark. Here, she discusses evolution, diversity, growth and the vital role 6 Music plays in the music business and beyond...

