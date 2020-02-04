You might not be familiar with Deborah Mannis-Gardner, but chances are she’s been involved with at least one album or song you love. Her name is in the inlay of Notorious BIG’s immutable classic Life After Death, as well as modern staples like Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp A Butterfly and Drake’s Scorpion. Most recently, you may have spotted it attached to Eminem’s surprise No.1 album Music To Be Murdered By.

So, while you might not recognise her name, the biggest ...