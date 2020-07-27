Punk-folk troubadour Frank Turner has made his living entertaining packed houses, rattling off 2,500 gigs the world over. But it was a show played to an empty room that tugged at his heartstrings like no other.

The performance in question came on June 25 this year, when the ex-Million Dead vocalist headlined Save The Grand at Clapham Grand, raising upwards of £22,000 for the 120-year-old building in the process.

“There was no audience, but the simple fact of being ...