Saving our soul: Inside the campaign to save the UK's grassroots circuit

James Hanley

James Hanley
Monday, Jul 27th 2020 at 11:36AM

Punk-folk troubadour Frank Turner has made his living entertaining packed houses, rattling off 2,500 gigs the world over. But it was a show played to an empty room that tugged at his heartstrings like no other.

The performance in question came on June 25 this year, when the ex-Million Dead vocalist headlined Save The Grand at Clapham Grand, raising upwards of £22,000 for the 120-year-old building in the process.

“There was no audience, but the simple fact of being ...

