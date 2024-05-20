Your site will load in 16 seconds
Secretly service: US indie giant targets 'quality' British artists

by Andre Paine
Following strong streaming and sales results, Secretly Distribution execs reveal “responsible growth” plan for artist & label services in the UK and Europe

Secretly Distribution CEO Darius Van Arman has pledged that the company will continue to offer “true independence” for artist and label clients.

The US indie giant, which marked 25 years in business last year, has 35 staff in the UK and Europe.

