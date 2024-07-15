With high-profile success stories and numerous chart results, the label services sector is happily co-existing with the traditional record companies in 2024. In our latest special report on the market, Music Week gathers a selection of the key players to discuss the evolution of the sector, tech solutions and building artist careers…

This was the year that label services went prime time. A record-breaking six wins at the BRITs for Raye was a huge TV moment for The Orchard and ...