According to its UK boss Shaurav D’Silva, anyone searching for an independent publishing success story in 2023 should look no further than Stellar Songs. It’s three years since the executive merged his 2-Tone Entertainment firm with Tim Blacksmith and Danny D’s company, and business is booming. Here, Music Week meets him to discuss the future of A&R, why gut feeling always trumps data and the UK’s bid to uncover the next global superstars…

WORDS: JAMES HANLEY ...