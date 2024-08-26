Back in May, Warner Chappell Music UK beat some extremely tough competition to emerge victorious in the Publisher Of The Year category at the Music Week Awards. At the heart of its success has been the incredibly effective partnership and shared vision of its EVP, MD, and head of international A&R, Shani Gonzales, and senior vice president, Amber Davis. Here, the pair reflect on their win, dissect some of their recent highlights, including Raye’s all-conquering year, and offer some predictions ...