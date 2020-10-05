Manager Kathryn Enticott talks Music Week through the incredible career of Sheku Kanneh-Mason…

IT’S A MARATHON, NOT A SPRINT

“I first heard him play on the BBC Young Musician competition – he was extraordinary. After that there were a number of managers and agents interested in working with him; luckily he decided to come with us, which was great. At that point he was just in the middle of his A-Levels and there was so much instant attention on him. ...