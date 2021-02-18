Music Week speaks to the people that Small Green Shoots has helped along on their journey. Here SGS alumni Isaiah Shittu – who has just been promoted to content producer at Blackstar – reveals how the charity offered him a springboard into the music industry...

Words: Colleen Harris

What impact did Small Green Shoots have on you personally in your life?

“Small Green Shoots gave me vision. Before that I had no idea what the industry roles were. They ...