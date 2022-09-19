Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Shy Effects: Shygirl on her debut LP, speaking out against industry injustice and future plans

by
Monday, Sep 19th 2022 at 1:28PM

Already a management company and record label founder, viral phenomenon and club culture icon, now Shygirl is finally about to release her debut album, Nymph. Here, joined by manager Sarah Mhamdi and Because Music, the future-star sets out her music industry mission statement and talks positivity, representation and confidence…

WORDS: CHARLOTTE GUNN

Who is Shygirl, really? As the creator of some of the most exciting and experimental club tracks in recent memory, she’s the fearless, sex-positive South Londoner making ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2022