Back in 2017, Sigrid released her debut EP, setting in motion a truly intriguing major label pop breakthrough. Awards, epic live shows and huge sales followed, and stardom changed every facet of her life as she swapped quiet, rural Norway for international success. As the campaign for her second album, How To Let Go, kicks off, the singer – plus Island Records, Made Management and UTA – unpacks her industry lessons and reveals how she used music to rediscover ...