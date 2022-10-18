This November, MOBO stages the 25th edition of the MOBO Awards. To celebrate, founder Kanya King writes for Music Week about the event’s impact, while we reflect on 25 careers – handpicked by MOBO – that have shared in its history…

Starting from humble beginnings in 1996 to become one of music’s most highly coveted cultural events, the MOBO Awards has celebrated, elevated and championed the best in Black music and culture for a quarter of a century, playing ...