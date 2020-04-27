TikTok has become an increasingly significant platform for artists during the global lockdown, according to labels and digital agencies behind viral campaigns.

The short-form video sharing app boosted its global profile when Drake seeded Toosie Slide (Ovo/Republic) on TikTok ahead of the single’s release. It debuted on the platform with a video of hip-hop dancer Toosie, which was then amplified by key influencers.

While Toosie Slide is now building its airplay and streaming presence, including 117,749,824 Spotify plays so far, ...