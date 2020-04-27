TikTok has become an increasingly significant platform for artists during the global lockdown, according to labels and digital agencies behind viral campaigns.
The short-form video sharing app boosted its global profile when Drake seeded Toosie Slide (Ovo/Republic) on TikTok ahead of the single’s release. It debuted on the platform with a video of hip-hop dancer Toosie, which was then amplified by key influencers.
While Toosie Slide is now building its airplay and streaming presence, including 117,749,824 Spotify plays so far, ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music in print and 24/7 online. With both the print and digital edition you will be able to enjoy the whole Premium experience of a subscription to Music Week - absolutely free.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now