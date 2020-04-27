Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Slide away: TikTok becomes 'even more important' for artists in self-isolation

Andre Paine

by Andre Paine
Monday, Apr 27th 2020 at 4:57PM

TikTok has become an increasingly significant platform for artists during the global lockdown, according to labels and digital agencies behind viral campaigns.

The short-form video sharing app boosted its global profile when Drake seeded Toosie Slide (Ovo/Republic) on TikTok ahead of the single’s release. It debuted on the platform with a video of hip-hop dancer Toosie, which was then amplified by key influencers.

While Toosie Slide is now building its airplay and streaming presence, including 117,749,824 Spotify plays so far, ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music in print and 24/7 online. With both the print and digital edition you will be able to enjoy the whole Premium experience of a subscription to Music Week - absolutely free.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020