Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

So far so good: UK indie So Recordings builds 'global network' for chart stars

Andre Paine

by Andre Paine
Monday, Jul 15th 2024 at 4:23PM

Silva Screen Label Group MD Adam Greenup has spoken about the evolution of So Recordings and its strong results with new and established acts. 

The label has become home to bands and artists including Placebo, Enter Shikari, Seasick Steve, Hamish Hawk and Public Service Broadcasting, who have just signed to the indie. 

Previously on PIAS, Public Service Broadcasting peaked at No.2 with 2021’s Bright Magic album (24,353 sales to date – Official Charts Company).

“Our ambition for Public Service Broadcasting ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024