Silva Screen Label Group MD Adam Greenup has spoken about the evolution of So Recordings and its strong results with new and established acts.

The label has become home to bands and artists including Placebo, Enter Shikari, Seasick Steve, Hamish Hawk and Public Service Broadcasting, who have just signed to the indie.

Previously on PIAS, Public Service Broadcasting peaked at No.2 with 2021’s Bright Magic album (24,353 sales to date – Official Charts Company).

“Our ambition for Public Service Broadcasting ...