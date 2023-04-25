Back when Graham Davies joined The Ivors Academy, it was still known as BASCA, and the rebrand is far from the only change the CEO has implemented in five years. Here, ahead of the latest edition of its awards, he talks remuneration, hitmaking and equality, and calls on the industry to support songwriters...

WORDS: JAMES HANLEY PHOTOS: LOUISE HAYWOOD-SCHIEFER

Dreams can come true at The Ivors – and not just for the talent. Rubbing shoulders with international ...