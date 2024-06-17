Since taking on the newly created role of director of artist and employee wellbeing for Sony Music UK in 2021, Elton Jackson has helped oversee an inspirational change in the way the major approaches caring for its artists and staff, and he believes others are following suit. Here, the trained psychotherapist, ex-Samaritan and one-time rave aficionado offers up his take on industry pressure points and outlines how we can preserve the health of the business...

WORDS: ANNA FIELDING ...