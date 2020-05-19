The president of BMG UK has been busier than ever during the crisis, managing multiple major artist and songwriting projects from home. Here, he tells us how his company and clients have been keeping the music coming under lockdown…

Despite the lockdown, all our campaigns are continuing as planned and budgeted. Release dates have moved but, in terms of the people who are working on these campaigns, whether they be publicists, pluggers, session musicians, engineers or producers, the infrastructure of ...