Charli XCX just couldn’t help herself. After a couple of weeks locked in isolation in Los Angeles, itching to make music, she came up with a plan unlike anything the music industry had ever seen before.

On Monday, April 6, she shared a Zoom code on Instagram and gathered 1,000 fans to drop the news: a brand new Charli XCX album titled How I’m Feeling Now was coming, and she planned to write, record and release it in just five ...