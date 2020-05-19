One of Ariana Grande’s go-to hitmakers on how lockdown is impacting her songwriting and burgeoning solo career...
I think we’re all still settling into the adjustments right now, but maybe we’re finally getting the hang of it. I actually had my release date for my entire solo project [Jaguar] planned for Friday May 1, which was my birthday, and I really wanted that to be a celebratory day, but this has caused me to push that back a little bit ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now