One of Ariana Grande’s go-to hitmakers on how lockdown is impacting her songwriting and burgeoning solo career...

I think we’re all still settling into the adjustments right now, but maybe we’re finally getting the hang of it. I actually had my release date for my entire solo project [Jaguar] planned for Friday May 1, which was my birthday, and I really wanted that to be a celebratory day, but this has caused me to push that back a little bit ...