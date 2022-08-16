This September, Moonage Daydream will hit cinemas as the first official David Bowie film since his death in 2016. In a special preview with director Brett Morgen, alongside Warner Chappell Music’s Guy Moot and BMG’s Fred Casimir, Music Week explores the thrilling story of a documentary that shows Bowie as never before, and hears their plans to build on the legacy of a music industry innovator from another dimension…

WORDS: ANDRE PAINE In the six years since David Bowie ...