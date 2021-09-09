Music entertainment company MDLBeast has confirmed that major dance acts will take to the stage at its flagship event, Soundstorm, with the first official line-up being revealed for the 2021 edition.

Hosted in Riyadh between December 16-19, Soundstorm will feature more than 150 global dance acts performing alongside local and regional talent.

Performing to over 500,000 revellers, international artists on the bill include Armin Van Buuren, David Guetta, Deadmau5, DJ Snake, Eric Prydz, Martin Garrix, Paul Kalkbrenner, Tiësto, and ...