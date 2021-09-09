Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Soundstorm festival returns to Riyadh in December with David Guetta, Camelphat, Carl Cox and more

by MusicWeek Staff
Thursday, Sep 9th 2021 at 8:47PM

Music entertainment company MDLBeast has confirmed that major dance acts will take to the stage at its flagship event, Soundstorm, with the first official line-up being revealed for the 2021 edition. 

Hosted in Riyadh between December 16-19, Soundstorm will feature more than 150 global dance acts performing alongside local and regional talent. 

Performing to over 500,000 revellers, international artists on the bill include Armin Van Buuren, David Guetta, Deadmau5, DJ Snake, Eric Prydz, Martin Garrix, Paul Kalkbrenner,  Tiësto, and ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021