Atlantic Records UK co-president Briony Turner has described Lizzo as a “natural born entertainer” ahead of the US star’s highly-anticipated new album. Lizzo’s fourth LP, Special (out July 15), is the follow-up to her 2019 breakthrough Cuz I Love You, which has UK sales of 172,444 (Official Charts Company).

The UK is Lizzo’s second biggest market after the US.

“It is definitely a priority market for her and her team, and she’s a huge priority artist for us,” said Turner. ...