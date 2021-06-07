KSI’s live agent Mark Bennett has told Music Week that he expects the UK rap star to be headlining festivals in the next few years.

Following the announcement of his second album All Over The Place (BMG/RBC), released on July 16, KSI has confirmed his biggest show to date at SSE Arena, Wembley on February 25, 2022.

“He’s an arena-level artist, if not greater, and his ambitions continue to grow,” said Bennett, MD of MBA Live. “He wanted to ...