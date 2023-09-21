In 2023, there are more questions surrounding royalties than ever before. With efficiency and transparency at the very top of every artist, label, publisher and manager’s agenda right now, competition in the royalty collection business is fiercer than ever. In this special report, Music Week will profile the major players, look at key recent developments with rates and analyse the future of this vital sector…

BY JAMES HANLEY

Coming up on three years since the launch of the CMS Committee ...