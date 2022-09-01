The royalty collection business was a source of salvation for many in the early days of the pandemic, and competition within the market remains as fierce as ever. In this special report, Music Week profiles the major players, looks at key recent developments and analyses the future of this increasingly vital sector…

Words: James Hanley

For a traditionally low-key strand of the music industry, the world of royalty collection has generated its fair share of headlines of late. Thankfully, it’s ...