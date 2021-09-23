With efficiency and transparency at the top of every artist, label, publisher and manager’s agenda, competition in the royalty collection business is fiercer than ever. In this special report, Music Week profiles the major players, looks at key recent developments, and analyses the future of this increasingly vital sector...

WORDS: James Hanley

July 15 was a bombshell day for the music business, as the release of the DCMS Committee’s explosive report into the economics of streaming raised more questions ...