For anyone seeking to take the pulse of the music business in 2024, there are few better places to begin than the royalties sector. Here, Music Week meets some of the stars from this fast-paced area for a special report that delves into its biggest issues to find out why the work being done is more important now than ever before…

WORDS: JAMES HANLEY

For all the understandable concerns about AI, the royalties market offers a strong case for the ...