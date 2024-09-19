Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Special Report: Why the royalties sector is more important than ever before

by MusicWeek Staff
Thursday, Sep 19th 2024 at 11:52AM

For anyone seeking to take the pulse of the music business in 2024, there are few better places to begin than the royalties sector. Here, Music Week meets some of the stars from this fast-paced area for a special report that delves into its biggest issues to find out why the work being done is more important now than ever before…

WORDS: JAMES HANLEY

For all the understandable concerns about AI, the royalties market offers a strong case for the ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024