Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Spinnin' around: 20 years of Spinnin' Records

James Hanley

by James Hanley
Tuesday, Jan 28th 2020 at 10:50AM

As a new millennium neared, two men took a leap of faith.

Eelko van Kooten and Roger de Graaf were in charge of a Dutch publishing firm and record store, respectively, when their eureka moment arrived – and a dance music institution was born.

“I was asked by Eelko to launch a music label with him back in ’99,” De Graaf tells Music Week. “He had just started his own publishing company, MusicAllStars, a year before, and felt the ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music in print and 24/7 online. With both the print and digital edition you will be able to enjoy the whole Premium experience of a subscription to Music Week - absolutely free.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020