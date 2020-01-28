As a new millennium neared, two men took a leap of faith.

Eelko van Kooten and Roger de Graaf were in charge of a Dutch publishing firm and record store, respectively, when their eureka moment arrived – and a dance music institution was born.

“I was asked by Eelko to launch a music label with him back in ’99,” De Graaf tells Music Week. “He had just started his own publishing company, MusicAllStars, a year before, and felt the ...